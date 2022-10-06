After Hours Most Active for Oct 6, 2022 : SHOP, LZ, AUY, UPWK, CMCSA, META, AMD, TLRY, SWN, INFY, EDU, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -44.92 to 11,440.58. The total After hours volume is currently 80,460,637 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is -0.12 at $29.94, with 10,515,757 shares traded. SHOP's current last sale is 74.85% of the target price of $40.



LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) is unchanged at $8.88, with 6,373,412 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LZ is 8.82082; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $4.98, with 5,322,423 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".



Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is unchanged at $14.96, with 4,197,461 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for UPWK is 7.648404; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.01 at $30.06, with 4,174,163 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 63.28% of the target price of $47.5.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is -0.56 at $138.51, with 3,620,251 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -1.51 at $66.34, with 2,988,436 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.01 at $3.91, with 2,970,456 shares traded.TLRY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/7/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.03 at $6.92, with 2,694,967 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. SWN's current last sale is 69.2% of the target price of $10.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $17.48, with 2,424,266 shares traded.INFY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/12/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.18 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is -0.08 at $26.05, with 2,159,481 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 77.65% of the target price of $33.55.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $31.44, with 1,727,579 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.