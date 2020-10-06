After Hours Most Active for Oct 6, 2020 : PCG, BWA, TLT, POOL, AAPL, BAC, CFFN, JEF, QQQ, CMCSA, LEVI, HIL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.58 to 11,493.61. The total After hours volume is currently 121,195,625 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.02 at $10.17, with 6,279,070 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 81.36% of the target price of $12.5.



BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is unchanged at $39.94, with 5,076,233 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BWA is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.32 at $160.75, with 4,672,399 shares traded. This represents a 19.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pool Corporation (POOL) is unchanged at $328.01, with 4,583,995 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for POOL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.04 at $113.20, with 4,459,536 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $24.41, with 3,847,159 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. BAC's current last sale is 89.58% of the target price of $27.25.



Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) is unchanged at $10.63, with 3,782,411 shares traded. CFFN's current last sale is 81.77% of the target price of $13.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is unchanged at $19.29, with 3,630,039 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JEF is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.53 at $274.63, with 3,473,414 shares traded. This represents a 66.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.03 at $44.48, with 3,440,225 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) is +1.56 at $16.30, with 3,251,394 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LEVI is in the "buy range".



Hill International, Inc. (HIL) is +0.65 at $2.22, with 3,069,133 shares traded.

