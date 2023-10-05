After Hours Most Active for Oct 5, 2023 : PLTR, CRH, HZNP, QQQ, SAFE, INN, GRAB, CSX, NYCB, HBAN, AEP, AGL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -17.01 to 14,706.21. The total After hours volume is currently 95,222,525 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.02 at $15.79, with 5,603,122 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 105.27% of the target price of $15.



CRH PLC (CRH) is unchanged at $55.35, with 5,128,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "buy range".



Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is +0.03 at $116.33, with 4,930,345 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.32 at $358.37, with 2,556,346 shares traded. This represents a 40.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Safehold Inc. New (SAFE) is unchanged at $16.16, with 2,526,324 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) is unchanged at $5.90, with 2,353,331 shares traded. INN's current last sale is 71.52% of the target price of $8.25.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $3.48, with 2,117,835 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $30.41, with 1,777,406 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is -0.01 at $11.16, with 1,755,638 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NYCB is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $10.03, with 1,464,342 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 77.15% of the target price of $13.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is unchanged at $71.33, with 1,248,735 shares traded. AEP's current last sale is 74.3% of the target price of $96.



agilon health, inc. (AGL) is unchanged at $18.16, with 1,176,905 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AGL is in the "buy range".

