After Hours Most Active for Oct 5, 2022 : DKNG, BTRS, X, AAPL, TQQQ, FDX, QQQ, SHY, STOR, C, TMX, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.07 to 11,568.11. The total After hours volume is currently 56,919,551 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +0.02 at $16.72, with 4,538,767 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DKNG is in the "buy range".



BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) is unchanged at $9.30, with 3,054,891 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BTRS is 7.073858; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



United States Steel Corporation (X) is -0.04 at $20.15, with 2,353,442 shares traded. X's current last sale is 79.02% of the target price of $25.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $146.37, with 1,812,454 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.02 at $22.56, with 1,517,812 shares traded. This represents a 17.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



FedEx Corporation (FDX) is +0.01 at $156.88, with 1,504,179 shares traded. FDX's current last sale is 78.83% of the target price of $199.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.09 at $282.07, with 1,464,731 shares traded. This represents a 5.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is +0.03 at $81.26, with 1,197,338 shares traded. This represents a .32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) is +0.05 at $31.48, with 1,160,148 shares traded. STOR's current last sale is 97.61% of the target price of $32.25.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is unchanged at $43.84, with 1,073,662 shares traded. C's current last sale is 73.07% of the target price of $60.



Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (TMX) is -0.05 at $40.34, with 986,921 shares traded. TMX's current last sale is 91.68% of the target price of $44.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $15.96, with 892,397 shares traded. T's current last sale is 71.73% of the target price of $22.25.

