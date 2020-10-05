After Hours Most Active for Oct 5, 2020 : SCHW, AMTD, CSCO, AAPL, PCG, MRO, MS, PFE, VIPS, BND, SGMS, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -26.73 to 11,264.54. The total After hours volume is currently 106,179,521 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.01 at $36.95, with 21,939,713 shares traded. SCHW's current last sale is 99.86% of the target price of $37.



TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) is unchanged at $39.97, with 5,061,126 shares traded. AMTD's current last sale is 102.49% of the target price of $39.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.1001 at $38.47, with 4,733,296 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.74 at $115.76, with 4,658,662 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.03 at $9.91, with 4,646,190 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 79.28% of the target price of $12.5.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.04 at $4.19, with 4,379,034 shares traded. MRO's current last sale is 64.46% of the target price of $6.5.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is +0.1399 at $48.74, with 4,237,558 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.05 at $36.80, with 2,882,330 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 90.86% of the target price of $40.5.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is -0.02 at $14.96, with 2,776,399 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is +0.13 at $87.90, with 2,531,948 shares traded. This represents a 14.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) is +0.44 at $36.89, with 2,122,786 shares traded. SGMS's current last sale is 122.97% of the target price of $30.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.15 at $279.01, with 1,871,573 shares traded. This represents a 69.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.

