After Hours Most Active for Oct 4, 2022 : SWN, COMP, X, OPEN, MSFT, AAPL, FDX, META, QQQ, BEKE, TWTR, GOOGL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.51 to 11,579.03. The total After hours volume is currently 108,692,227 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.02 at $7.06, with 6,266,844 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 72.41% of the target price of $9.75.



Compass, Inc. (COMP) is unchanged at $2.63, with 4,864,258 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COMP is in the "buy range".



United States Steel Corporation (X) is -0.04 at $20.39, with 4,354,177 shares traded. X's current last sale is 79.96% of the target price of $25.5.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is unchanged at $3.38, with 3,771,784 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $248.88, with 3,278,227 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.08 at $146.02, with 3,164,283 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



FedEx Corporation (FDX) is unchanged at $159.12, with 3,053,453 shares traded. FDX's current last sale is 79.96% of the target price of $199.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +0.02 at $140.30, with 2,897,396 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.03 at $282.10, with 2,806,032 shares traded. This represents a 5.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $18.00, with 2,769,305 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.5 at $51.50, with 2,754,915 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 119.77% of the target price of $43.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.03 at $101.61, with 2,263,089 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.