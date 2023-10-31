News & Insights

After-Hours
KVUE

After Hours Most Active for Oct 31, 2023 : KVUE, RIVN, PR, ET, AMD, WBD, NEE, AAPL, RTX, O, VCIT, WBA

October 31, 2023 — 04:29 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -43.87 to 14,365.91. The total After hours volume is currently 103,716,523 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $18.60, with 25,627,317 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.06 at $16.16, with 8,235,624 shares traded.RIVN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.61 per share, which represents a -157 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is unchanged at $14.57, with 8,100,642 shares traded.PR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.39 per share, which represents a 41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $13.15, with 5,199,147 shares traded.ET is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/1/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.29 per share, which represents a 30 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -4.31 at $94.19, with 3,832,867 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $9.94, with 3,695,747 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.05 at $58.25, with 3,216,937 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.45 at $170.32, with 2,776,498 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.39 per share, which represents a 129 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

RTX Corporation (RTX) is +0.08 at $81.47, with 2,748,524 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 96.99% of the target price of $84.

Realty Income Corporation (O) is -0.03 at $47.35, with 2,644,478 shares traded.O is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/6/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1 per share, which represents a 98 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is +0.06 at $74.50, with 1,956,939 shares traded. This represents a .98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is unchanged at $21.08, with 1,919,416 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.89. WBA's current last sale is 78.07% of the target price of $27.

