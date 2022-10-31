After Hours Most Active for Oct 31, 2022 : ACGL, AAPL, NYCB, GOOG, GOOGL, T, CSCO, VZ, CG, IBN, CMA, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.03 to 11,410.6. The total After hours volume is currently 141,673,899 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is -0.19 at $57.31, with 37,578,308 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.01 at $153.35, with 4,560,938 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is unchanged at $9.31, with 3,709,802 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 93.1% of the target price of $10.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +0.15 at $94.81, with 2,728,567 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.18 at $94.69, with 2,700,003 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $18.23, with 2,215,202 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.58. T's current last sale is 81.02% of the target price of $22.5.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.04 at $45.39, with 2,138,883 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 87.29% of the target price of $52.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.01 at $37.38, with 2,004,623 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 74.76% of the target price of $50.



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $28.28, with 1,916,706 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CG is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $22.04, with 1,910,876 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is unchanged at $70.50, with 1,856,297 shares traded. CMA's current last sale is 82.94% of the target price of $85.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.1 at $46.65, with 1,519,711 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.47 per share, which represents a 134 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

