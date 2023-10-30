After Hours Most Active for Oct 30, 2023 : RTX, AMBP, PINS, AYX, QQQ, AAPL, ING, GOOGL, GMED, AMZN, MSFT, AMD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.84 to 14,323.67. The total After hours volume is currently 69,826,877 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $78.57, with 5,347,188 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 93.54% of the target price of $84.



Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is +0.05 at $3.50, with 4,162,029 shares traded. AMBP's current last sale is 87.5% of the target price of $4.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +2.55 at $27.65, with 4,021,005 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) is unchanged at $31.68, with 2,989,665 shares traded.AYX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/6/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.76 per share, which represents a -95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.24 at $348.96, with 2,492,062 shares traded. This represents a 34.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.22 at $170.07, with 2,368,625 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.39 per share, which represents a 129 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ING Group, N.V. (ING) is +0.005 at $12.87, with 2,357,549 shares traded.ING is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 26 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.28 at $124.18, with 2,308,606 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) is unchanged at $45.58, with 2,142,649 shares traded. GMED's current last sale is 74.11% of the target price of $61.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.09 at $132.64, with 1,984,954 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.71. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.31 at $337.62, with 1,312,242 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.07 at $96.25, with 1,248,431 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.49 per share, which represents a 54 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

