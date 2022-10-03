After Hours Most Active for Oct 3, 2022 : X, VZ, AAPL, BAC, QQQ, T, CSX, AMZN, INTC, KDP, MNSO, EB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.64 to 11,241.37. The total After hours volume is currently 87,081,262 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



United States Steel Corporation (X) is +0.07 at $19.46, with 9,323,014 shares traded. X's current last sale is 76.31% of the target price of $25.5.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $39.16, with 2,682,384 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 75.31% of the target price of $52.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.23 at $142.68, with 2,548,005 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $31.10, with 2,407,148 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.57 at $274.10, with 2,326,425 shares traded. This represents a 2.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $15.88, with 2,151,066 shares traded. T's current last sale is 71.37% of the target price of $22.25.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $27.42, with 2,094,645 shares traded. CSX's current last sale is 76.17% of the target price of $36.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.13 at $116.01, with 2,079,613 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $27.00, with 1,765,799 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 72.97% of the target price of $37.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $36.87, with 1,633,498 shares traded. KDP's current last sale is 89.93% of the target price of $41.



MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is unchanged at $5.66, with 1,600,302 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MNSO is in the "strong buy range".



Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) is unchanged at $6.25, with 1,584,441 shares traded. EB's current last sale is 48.08% of the target price of $13.

