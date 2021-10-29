After Hours Most Active for Oct 29, 2021 : O, ZNGA, AAPL, EDU, T, BKKT, Z, QS, VER, MSFT, MVST, VTRS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.48 to 15,858.95. The total After hours volume is currently 99,249,385 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Realty Income Corporation (O) is +0.18 at $71.61, with 13,241,507 shares traded.O is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/1/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.91 per share, which represents a 81 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is unchanged at $7.38, with 7,481,061 shares traded. ZNGA's current last sale is 61.5% of the target price of $12.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $149.80, with 7,200,494 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.01 at $2.06, with 6,114,293 shares traded.EDU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $25.27, with 4,140,251 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. T's current last sale is 81.52% of the target price of $31.



Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is +1.08 at $43.60, with 3,987,646 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is -0.38 at $103.25, with 3,530,410 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for Z is 7.166304; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +0.13 at $29.07, with 3,481,106 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 83.06% of the target price of $35.



VEREIT Inc. (VER) is +0.11 at $50.41, with 3,418,188 shares traded.VER is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.81 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.05 at $331.57, with 2,526,502 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.28. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) is unchanged at $8.46, with 2,180,156 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MVST is 11.82361; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is +0.03 at $13.38, with 2,158,110 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 70.42% of the target price of $19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.