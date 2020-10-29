After Hours Most Active for Oct 29, 2020 : ADAP, TWTR, QQQ, AAPL, ACWI, INTC, FB, TME, KO, WFC, ATUS, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -63 to 11,287.74. The total After hours volume is currently 70,081,386 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is unchanged at $4.53, with 5,005,881 shares traded.ADAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.23 per share, which represents a -37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -5.86 at $46.57, with 4,473,494 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Twitter Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.39 at $276.00, with 4,464,555 shares traded. This represents a 67.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.18 at $115.50, with 4,139,972 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. Business Wire Reports: Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is -0.0203 at $78.80, with 3,874,282 shares traded. This represents a 47.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.12 at $43.99, with 3,029,034 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. INTC's current last sale is 79.26% of the target price of $55.5.



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is -0.23 at $280.60, with 2,877,607 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.94. PR Newswire Reports: Facebook Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is unchanged at $14.71, with 2,043,087 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.06 at $47.96, with 1,907,104 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.04 at $21.10, with 1,835,052 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. WFC's current last sale is 74.04% of the target price of $28.5.



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is +1.55 at $27.95, with 1,699,678 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Altice USA Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.79 at $31.20, with 1,535,174 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.