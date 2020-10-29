After Hours Most Active for Oct 29, 2020 : AAPL, TWTR, QQQ, NIO, FB, ADAP, SQQQ, ACWI, SNAP, TME, WFC, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 27.47 to 11,080.42. The total After hours volume is currently 125,247,246 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -4.87 at $110.45, with 22,855,344 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.41. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -9.19 at $43.24, with 9,248,233 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 109.47% of the target price of $39.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.8 at $273.59, with 7,056,560 shares traded. This represents a 65.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.75 at $31.24, with 6,547,207 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 143.63% of the target price of $21.75.



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is -7.43 at $273.40, with 5,700,544 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".



Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is unchanged at $4.53, with 5,006,087 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ADAP is 11.314538; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.7 at $24.06, with 4,324,035 shares traded. This represents a 26.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is -0.0203 at $78.80, with 3,874,282 shares traded. This represents a 47.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.73 at $41.49, with 2,209,733 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.07. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is unchanged at $14.71, with 2,043,811 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.14 at $21.00, with 1,962,437 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. WFC's current last sale is 73.68% of the target price of $28.5.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.07 at $47.95, with 1,933,286 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

