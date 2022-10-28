After Hours Most Active for Oct 28, 2022 : SHV, PFE, MNTV, VZ, IXUS, AAPL, MCS, INTC, QQQ, ETWO, WFC, JPM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.38 to 11,552.59. The total After hours volume is currently 78,048,603 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.01 at $110.00, with 11,210,549 shares traded. This represents a .15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.08 at $47.51, with 4,382,391 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.47 per share, which represents a 134 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is unchanged at $7.84, with 2,654,536 shares traded.MNTV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.14 per share, which represents a -15 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.01 at $37.68, with 2,294,294 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 75.36% of the target price of $50.



iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is -0.2439 at $52.97, with 2,021,293 shares traded. This represents a 7.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.306 at $156.05, with 1,940,032 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Marcus Corporation (The) (MCS) is unchanged at $15.34, with 1,794,140 shares traded.MCS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 1 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $29.10, with 1,749,903 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.94% of the target price of $32.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.62 at $281.84, with 1,617,362 shares traded. This represents a 10.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is unchanged at $5.72, with 1,509,221 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ETWO is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.05 at $46.40, with 1,291,772 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +0.04 at $126.12, with 1,248,845 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.11. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JPM is in the "buy range".

