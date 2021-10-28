After Hours Most Active for Oct 28, 2021 : CADE, BXS, IBN, BEKE, MDLA, CP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -116.88 to 15,661.28. The total After hours volume is currently 55,202,118 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) is +0.64 at $20.74, with 7,267,421 shares traded. CADE's current last sale is 86.42% of the target price of $24.



BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is +0.39 at $29.15, with 3,477,520 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BXS is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is +0.03 at $21.32, with 2,305,374 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $19.65, with 2,275,756 shares traded. BEKE's current last sale is 88.51% of the target price of $22.2.



Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) is unchanged at $33.99, with 2,072,734 shares traded. MDLA's current last sale is 99.97% of the target price of $34.



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is unchanged at $77.36, with 2,061,741 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CP is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.