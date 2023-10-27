After Hours Most Active for Oct 27, 2023 : RTX, BAC, CPNG, ING, LXP, DELL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.3 to 14,183.72. The total After hours volume is currently 102,480,714 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $79.16, with 5,062,827 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 94.24% of the target price of $84.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $25.17, with 2,599,977 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +0.04 at $17.05, with 2,570,088 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



ING Group, N.V. (ING) is -0.01 at $12.63, with 2,136,527 shares traded.ING is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 26 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) is unchanged at $7.83, with 1,592,550 shares traded.LXP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.18 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is unchanged at $65.96, with 1,563,703 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".

