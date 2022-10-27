After Hours Most Active for Oct 27, 2022 : AMZN, AAPL, SNAP, TQQQ, SQQQ, TWTR, ATUS, QQQ, INTC, PINS, WFC, C

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -166.52 to 11,025.11. The total After hours volume is currently 112,655,031 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -21.46 at $89.50, with 16,657,310 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Faces $1.28B Fine in Italy — Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.11 at $141.69, with 7,983,336 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.26. Smarter Analyst Reports: Microsoft’s $16B Nuance Communication Acquisition Nears EU Approval – Report



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.24 at $9.32, with 6,600,594 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.08. SNAP's current last sale is 93.2% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.24 at $18.66, with 6,184,504 shares traded. This represents a 14.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +3.44 at $58.64, with 5,080,954 shares traded. This represents a 108.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.12 at $53.82, with 4,697,129 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 109.84% of the target price of $49.



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is -0.01 at $6.49, with 4,052,183 shares traded.ATUS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/2/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.34 per share, which represents a 58 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.67 at $267.20, with 3,893,258 shares traded. This represents a 5.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.95 at $28.22, with 3,543,753 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +2.81 at $24.70, with 3,427,808 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 91.48% of the target price of $27.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $45.65, with 3,051,120 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.29 at $45.15, with 2,174,351 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.38. C's current last sale is 77.18% of the target price of $58.5.

