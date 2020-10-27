After Hours Most Active for Oct 27, 2020 : TGNA, MSFT, AMD, PFE, INTC, ERIC, AAPL, ATUS, SRRK, EOG, KGC, EGHT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 39.54 to 11,182.3. The total After hours volume is currently 126,469,875 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is unchanged at $12.42, with 9,876,017 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TGNA is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -3.55 at $209.70, with 7,348,688 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.27 at $79.15, with 4,401,548 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.04 at $37.39, with 4,191,092 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 92.32% of the target price of $40.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.14 at $45.50, with 4,086,825 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. INTC's current last sale is 81.25% of the target price of $56.



Ericsson (ERIC) is -0.05 at $11.73, with 3,583,073 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ERIC is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.48 at $116.12, with 3,353,596 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is unchanged at $26.89, with 3,000,627 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATUS is in the "buy range".



Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) is +3.99 at $34.01, with 2,989,721 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is -0.18 at $34.40, with 2,552,205 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EOG is in the "buy range".



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.05 at $8.70, with 2,305,596 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



8x8 Inc (EGHT) is unchanged at $16.62, with 2,264,206 shares traded. EGHT's current last sale is 79.14% of the target price of $21.

