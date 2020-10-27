After Hours Most Active for Oct 27, 2020 : MSFT, ERIC, AMD, INTC, AAPL, RRR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.56 to 11,589.39. The total After hours volume is currently 90,429,994 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +1 at $214.25, with 3,880,340 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website



Ericsson (ERIC) is -0.06 at $11.72, with 3,400,210 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ERIC is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.69 at $79.57, with 3,286,800 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0402 at $45.60, with 2,751,972 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. INTC's current last sale is 81.43% of the target price of $56.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $116.60, with 2,024,029 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) is +0.75 at $19.50, with 1,815,512 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Red Rock Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

