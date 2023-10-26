After Hours Most Active for Oct 26, 2023 : AMZN, NEM, GNOM, INTC, F, CBAY, QQQ, RTX, BAC, TQQQ, XOM, CCVI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 19.27 to 14,128.84. The total After hours volume is currently 91,559,400 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +3.93 at $123.50, with 10,652,573 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Expects FTC’s Verdict on MGM Acquisition by Mid-March: Report



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is -0.03 at $37.45, with 9,693,035 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".



Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM) is -0.0285 at $9.01, with 7,821,097 shares traded. This represents a .24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2 at $34.52, with 4,724,857 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.38 at $10.97, with 3,696,679 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report



CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is +0.01 at $15.18, with 3,508,846 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CBAY is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.98 at $344.64, with 3,263,430 shares traded. This represents a 33.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $79.15, with 3,214,581 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 95.94% of the target price of $82.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $26.15, with 3,081,251 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. BAC's current last sale is 76.91% of the target price of $34.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.25 at $31.11, with 2,696,160 shares traded. This represents a 93.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.1 at $107.70, with 1,562,048 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.36. XOM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.36 per share, which represents a 445 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI) is unchanged at $10.46, with 1,060,185 shares traded.

