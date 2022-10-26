After Hours Most Active for Oct 26, 2022 : META, SNAP, TQQQ, AAPL, QQQ, WFC, F, SQQQ, RTO, BP, FDX, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.93 to 11,396.97. The total After hours volume is currently 87,396,454 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is -15.12 at $114.70, with 14,035,386 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.18 at $9.40, with 11,374,521 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.08. SNAP's current last sale is 94% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.01 at $21.05, with 4,452,443 shares traded. This represents a 28.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $149.31, with 3,155,265 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.26. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.26 per share, which represents a 124 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.01 at $277.92, with 3,104,171 shares traded. This represents a 9.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $45.70, with 2,639,996 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.23 at $12.59, with 2,603,895 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.01 at $52.33, with 2,295,496 shares traded. This represents a 85.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is unchanged at $31.37, with 2,177,428 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is unchanged at $32.31, with 2,152,811 shares traded.BP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.94 per share, which represents a 99 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



FedEx Corporation (FDX) is -2.16 at $155.80, with 2,027,967 shares traded. FDX's current last sale is 79.69% of the target price of $195.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.41 at $115.25, with 1,854,999 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.22 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

