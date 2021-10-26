After Hours Most Active for Oct 26, 2021 : INTC, GM, AAPL, ABEV, WTRH, PTEN, HOOD, TWTR, MSFT, KMI, PCG, CHWY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -20.09 to 15,539.4. The total After hours volume is currently 86,511,709 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.14 at $48.42, with 6,348,479 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 88.04% of the target price of $55.



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.07 at $57.44, with 4,599,146 shares traded.GM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.89 per share, which represents a 283 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.18 at $149.50, with 4,261,938 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.24 per share, which represents a 73 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.0298 at $2.67, with 3,592,813 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 82.16% of the target price of $3.25.



Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is +0.07 at $2.12, with 3,451,226 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WTRH is in the "strong buy range".



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) is unchanged at $9.84, with 3,245,527 shares traded.PTEN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.44 per share, which represents a -60 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -3.87 at $35.70, with 2,961,437 shares traded. HOOD's current last sale is 64.91% of the target price of $55.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +1.64 at $63.07, with 2,786,179 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 80.86% of the target price of $78.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +5.78 at $315.89, with 2,594,023 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "strong buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.04 at $17.66, with 2,282,979 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.26. KMI's current last sale is 95.46% of the target price of $18.5.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.03 at $11.60, with 2,214,064 shares traded.PCG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/1/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is unchanged at $67.99, with 2,096,617 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHWY is in the "buy range".

