After Hours Most Active for Oct 26, 2020 : SCHW, PFE, TWTR, AAPL, MS, V, IVZ, IQ, MSFT, FB, WDAY, FLEX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.17 to 11,512.69. The total After hours volume is currently 56,603,117 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is unchanged at $39.15, with 3,956,667 shares traded. SCHW's current last sale is 96.67% of the target price of $40.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.05 at $37.97, with 3,334,963 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 75 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is unchanged at $49.00, with 2,721,450 shares traded.TWTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.07 per share, which represents a 7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1 at $115.15, with 2,530,898 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Morgan Stanley (MS) is -0.21 at $50.11, with 2,452,063 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $193.07, with 2,093,641 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. V is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.09 per share, which represents a 147 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco Plc (IVZ) is unchanged at $13.79, with 1,947,683 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. IVZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.48 per share, which represents a 70 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $23.10, with 1,421,290 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IQ is 15.880265; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.5257 at $210.61, with 1,278,253 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.53 per share, which represents a 138 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is unchanged at $277.11, with 1,210,427 shares traded.FB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.92 per share, which represents a 212 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is +0.17 at $210.50, with 949,735 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WDAY is in the "buy range".



Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is unchanged at $14.10, with 929,533 shares traded.FLEX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a -23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

