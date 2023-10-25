After Hours Most Active for Oct 25, 2023 : QQQ, META, AAPL, RTX, SIRI, KVUE, TQQQ, RSI, XOM, SNAP, SQQQ, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.39 to 14,384.03. The total After hours volume is currently 89,047,336 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.58 at $350.92, with 5,898,414 shares traded. This represents a 35.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +11.72 at $311.25, with 5,333,657 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1 at $171.20, with 4,315,063 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



RTX Corporation (RTX) is -0.1619 at $78.25, with 2,634,621 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 94.85% of the target price of $82.5.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is unchanged at $4.36, with 2,629,820 shares traded.SIRI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.14 at $19.59, with 2,381,213 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.3 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.14 at $32.91, with 2,317,829 shares traded. This represents a 104.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is +0.14 at $3.52, with 2,230,889 shares traded.RSI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/1/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.1 per share, which represents a -10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.11 at $108.70, with 2,134,802 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.39. XOM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.39 per share, which represents a 445 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.08 at $9.27, with 2,069,431 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 100.22% of the target price of $9.25.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1 at $21.70, with 1,987,821 shares traded. This represents a 32.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $39.03, with 1,970,970 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

