After Hours Most Active for Oct 25, 2022 : TQQQ, HST, VTRS, GOOGL, SQQQ, QQQ, V, TFC, PFE, KMI, O, BSX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -141.58 to 11,528.41. The total After hours volume is currently 143,297,826 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.82 at $21.73, with 8,026,608 shares traded. This represents a 33.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Host Hotels (HST) is unchanged at $18.00, with 5,972,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HST is in the "buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $9.78, with 5,483,193 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 88.91% of the target price of $11.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -5.96 at $98.52, with 5,163,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.74 at $50.85, with 4,899,654 shares traded. This represents a 80.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.51 at $280.70, with 3,799,811 shares traded. This represents a 10.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Visa Inc. (V) is +0.77 at $195.15, with 3,721,367 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Visa Launches Crypto Advisory Services



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is unchanged at $43.85, with 3,035,646 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.28. TFC's current last sale is 82.74% of the target price of $53.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $45.59, with 2,535,405 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.47 per share, which represents a 134 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $17.51, with 2,511,866 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 85.41% of the target price of $20.5.



Realty Income Corporation (O) is unchanged at $60.49, with 2,398,210 shares traded. O's current last sale is 82.86% of the target price of $73.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $41.30, with 2,356,882 shares traded.BSX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.44 per share, which represents a 41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.