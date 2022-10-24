After Hours Most Active for Oct 24, 2022 : PFE, PM, IXUS, QQQ, AIV, CSCO, ESTC, SNAP, BSX, AAPL, INTC, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -24.66 to 11,405.6. The total After hours volume is currently 73,794,432 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0799 at $45.46, with 6,210,069 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is +0.8441 at $88.03, with 4,205,464 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is +0.03 at $51.87, with 3,474,018 shares traded. This represents a 4.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.11 at $278.34, with 2,110,193 shares traded. This represents a 9.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is +0.04 at $7.60, with 2,056,598 shares traded.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.01 at $43.55, with 1,898,353 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 83.75% of the target price of $52.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is unchanged at $63.58, with 1,856,645 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ESTC is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.09 at $8.22, with 1,835,770 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.06. SNAP's current last sale is 63.23% of the target price of $13.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $40.98, with 1,797,359 shares traded.BSX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.44 per share, which represents a 41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $149.43, with 1,787,770 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.26. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.26 per share, which represents a 124 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.02 at $27.20, with 1,517,750 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.34 per share, which represents a 171 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -1.08 at $118.74, with 1,431,305 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.23 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

