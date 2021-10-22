After Hours Most Active for Oct 22, 2021 : AM, PBR, PAGP, BABA, CMCSA, AUPH, PFF, CNP, MO, T, CSCO, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.63 to 15,347.44. The total After hours volume is currently 82,223,548 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is unchanged at $11.45, with 8,347,701 shares traded.AM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.2 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $9.95, with 6,065,605 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PBR is in the "buy range".



Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) is unchanged at $11.77, with 4,874,384 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAGP is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.19 at $177.51, with 3,726,684 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $54.22, with 3,258,324 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.76 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) is +1.67 at $29.67, with 3,199,083 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) is +0.54 at $39.60, with 2,767,065 shares traded. This represents a 9.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is -0.13 at $26.41, with 2,575,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNP is in the "buy range".



Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $48.22, with 2,335,971 shares traded.MO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.27 per share, which represents a 119 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $25.47, with 2,318,857 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. T's current last sale is 82.16% of the target price of $31.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $55.11, with 2,104,380 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $148.65, with 1,877,943 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.23 per share, which represents a 73 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

