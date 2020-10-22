After Hours Most Active for Oct 22, 2020 : INTC, GILD, ACWX, ET, IMGN, DEI, AMD, STOR, VIPS, WELL, NIO, EXEL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.03 to 11,688.54. The total After hours volume is currently 124,485,603 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -5.05 at $48.85, with 12,911,540 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 82.8% of the target price of $59.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is +4.31 at $64.98, with 7,836,813 shares traded.GILD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.83 per share, which represents a 165 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares MSCI ACWI ex US Index Fund (ACWX) is unchanged at $47.06, with 5,558,840 shares traded. This represents a 45.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $6.25, with 5,392,197 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is +0.07 at $5.57, with 4,648,509 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IMGN is 8.518632; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is unchanged at $24.92, with 3,877,638 shares traded. DEI's current last sale is 76.68% of the target price of $32.5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.62 at $80.04, with 3,301,569 shares traded.AMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.31 per share, which represents a 14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) is -0.09 at $27.60, with 3,150,160 shares traded. STOR's current last sale is 96.84% of the target price of $28.5.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +0.03 at $18.83, with 2,857,199 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Welltower Inc. (WELL) is unchanged at $55.25, with 2,814,870 shares traded.WELL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.81 per share, which represents a 105 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $27.43, with 2,796,590 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 126.11% of the target price of $21.75.



Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) is +0.06 at $21.89, with 2,645,996 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EXEL is in the "buy range".

