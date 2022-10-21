After Hours Most Active for Oct 21, 2022 : CIG, QQQ, META, NI, GRFS, CRM, VZ, CSCO, PYPL, PM, BSX, IOBT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is to 11,310.33. The total After hours volume is currently 81,607,929 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (CIG) is +0.03 at $2.23, with 5,697,771 shares traded. CIG's current last sale is 82.59% of the target price of $2.7.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.3 at $275.72, with 3,087,554 shares traded. This represents a 8.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +0.01 at $130.02, with 2,688,124 shares traded.META is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.82 per share, which represents a 322 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $24.49, with 2,635,982 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "buy range".



Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is unchanged at $6.08, with 2,392,147 shares traded. GRFS's current last sale is 58.46% of the target price of $10.4.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is +0.001 at $160.17, with 2,367,491 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.05 at $35.40, with 2,250,580 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, Revenue Disappoints



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $42.80, with 2,097,291 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 82.31% of the target price of $52.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +0.09 at $84.03, with 2,032,546 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $86.51, with 1,987,236 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $40.57, with 1,726,523 shares traded.BSX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.44 per share, which represents a 41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



IO Biotech, Inc. (IOBT) is unchanged at $2.34, with 1,651,515 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IOBT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.