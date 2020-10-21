After Hours Most Active for Oct 21, 2020 : TSLA, FE, WTRG, ET, MS, DKNG, GRFS, AAPL, HGV, NIO, ERIC, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.96 to 11,652.95. The total After hours volume is currently 103,183,052 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +13.67 at $436.31, with 6,380,162 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.37. TSLA's current last sale is 132.62% of the target price of $329.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is +0.16 at $32.49, with 4,841,856 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. FE's current last sale is 83.31% of the target price of $39.



Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) is unchanged at $42.57, with 4,541,088 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WTRG is in the "buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.05 at $5.88, with 4,495,421 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Morgan Stanley (MS) is -0.21 at $50.17, with 4,213,126 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +0.01 at $41.51, with 3,595,102 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DKNG is in the "buy range".



Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is unchanged at $19.03, with 3,364,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRFS is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.48 at $116.39, with 3,352,160 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) is unchanged at $22.78, with 3,207,672 shares traded. HGV's current last sale is 92.98% of the target price of $24.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.07 at $27.79, with 3,059,346 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 127.77% of the target price of $21.75.



Ericsson (ERIC) is -0.08 at $12.36, with 2,756,654 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ERIC is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.59 at $283.60, with 2,683,887 shares traded. This represents a 71.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.