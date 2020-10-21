After Hours Most Active for Oct 21, 2020 : FE, WTRG, ET, MS, GRFS, DKNG, HGV, TSLA, HIW, ERIC, AAPL, IMGN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 31.23 to 11,696.6. The total After hours volume is currently 79,016,867 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is unchanged at $32.33, with 4,831,873 shares traded. FE's current last sale is 82.9% of the target price of $39.



Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) is unchanged at $42.57, with 4,540,768 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WTRG is in the "buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.0198 at $5.85, with 4,456,415 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Morgan Stanley (MS) is unchanged at $50.38, with 4,110,280 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".



Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is unchanged at $19.03, with 3,364,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRFS is in the "buy range".



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +0.01 at $41.51, with 3,236,736 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DKNG is in the "buy range".



Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) is unchanged at $22.78, with 3,207,670 shares traded. HGV's current last sale is 92.98% of the target price of $24.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.47 at $431.11, with 2,712,721 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.22. GlobeNewswire Reports: Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results



Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) is unchanged at $32.68, with 2,683,007 shares traded.HIW is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.88 per share, which represents a 88 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ericsson (ERIC) is -0.03 at $12.41, with 2,662,999 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Ericsson reports third quarter results 2020



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1198 at $116.99, with 2,339,894 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is unchanged at $5.23, with 2,003,511 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IMGN is 8.518632; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

