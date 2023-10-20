After Hours Most Active for Oct 20, 2023 : AAPL, AMD, QQQ, TMCI, VTRS, EOLS, KEY, XOM, T, BAC, PFE, VMW

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.55 to 14,557.33. The total After hours volume is currently 100,258,808 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.17 at $173.05, with 3,184,033 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.08 at $101.73, with 2,854,220 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.18 at $354.42, with 2,815,697 shares traded. This represents a 36.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) is unchanged at $9.91, with 2,399,318 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TMCI is in the "buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $9.30, with 2,202,555 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 74.4% of the target price of $12.5.



Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) is unchanged at $7.81, with 2,086,625 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EOLS is 10.961357; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



KeyCorp (KEY) is +0.01 at $9.90, with 1,753,595 shares traded. KEY's current last sale is 76.15% of the target price of $13.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.08 at $111.00, with 1,743,920 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.38. XOM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.38 per share, which represents a 445 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $15.38, with 1,743,399 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. T's current last sale is 76.9% of the target price of $20.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $26.31, with 1,738,877 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. BAC's current last sale is 77.38% of the target price of $34.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $30.65, with 1,627,710 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Vmware, Inc. (VMW) is -0.13 at $150.78, with 1,609,658 shares traded. VMW's current last sale is 91.38% of the target price of $165.

