After Hours Most Active for Oct 20, 2022 : SNAP, ATUS, IMUX, ADT, DDL, AUY, IHS, ESGU, TQQQ, AAPL, MQ, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -39.82 to 11,006.89. The total After hours volume is currently 64,735,427 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -2.71 at $8.08, with 22,826,472 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is unchanged at $5.63, with 9,514,687 shares traded. ATUS's current last sale is 46.92% of the target price of $12.



Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is -6.73 at $2.47, with 3,844,453 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMUX is in the "strong buy range".



ADT Inc. (ADT) is unchanged at $8.55, with 3,651,213 shares traded. ADT's current last sale is 85.5% of the target price of $10.



Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is +0.01 at $3.52, with 3,000,284 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DDL is in the "buy range".



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $4.39, with 2,063,072 shares traded.AUY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



IHS Holding Limited (IHS) is unchanged at $5.14, with 1,988,306 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IHS is in the "buy range".



iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is +0.0556 at $81.09, with 1,726,681 shares traded. This represents a 4.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.16 at $19.05, with 1,708,216 shares traded. This represents a 16.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.17 at $143.22, with 1,702,335 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.26. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.26 per share, which represents a 124 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is unchanged at $7.26, with 1,619,915 shares traded. MQ's current last sale is 60.5% of the target price of $12.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.8 at $268.31, with 1,468,361 shares traded. This represents a 5.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.