After-Hours
SNAP

After Hours Most Active for Oct 20, 2022 : SNAP, ATUS, IMUX, ADT, DDL, AUY, IHS, ESGU, TQQQ, AAPL, MQ, QQQ

Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -39.82 to 11,006.89. The total After hours volume is currently 64,735,427 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -2.71 at $8.08, with 22,826,472 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is unchanged at $5.63, with 9,514,687 shares traded. ATUS's current last sale is 46.92% of the target price of $12.

Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is -6.73 at $2.47, with 3,844,453 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMUX is in the "strong buy range".

ADT Inc. (ADT) is unchanged at $8.55, with 3,651,213 shares traded. ADT's current last sale is 85.5% of the target price of $10.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is +0.01 at $3.52, with 3,000,284 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DDL is in the "buy range".

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $4.39, with 2,063,072 shares traded.AUY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

IHS Holding Limited (IHS) is unchanged at $5.14, with 1,988,306 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IHS is in the "buy range".

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is +0.0556 at $81.09, with 1,726,681 shares traded. This represents a 4.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.16 at $19.05, with 1,708,216 shares traded. This represents a 16.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.17 at $143.22, with 1,702,335 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.26. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.26 per share, which represents a 124 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is unchanged at $7.26, with 1,619,915 shares traded. MQ's current last sale is 60.5% of the target price of $12.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.8 at $268.31, with 1,468,361 shares traded. This represents a 5.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNAPATUSIMUXADTDDLAUYIHSESGUTQQQAAPLMQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular