After Hours Most Active for Oct 20, 2021 : RIG, GRUB, BABA, INFY, PCG, QQQ, F, HX, EDU, CSCO, TSLA, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -22.24 to 15,366.47. The total After hours volume is currently 52,072,106 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.01 at $4.09, with 4,942,231 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 136.33% of the target price of $3.



Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) is unchanged at $16.66, with 3,748,107 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRUB is in the "strong buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is unchanged at $177.18, with 3,131,621 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $24.13, with 2,182,436 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.02 at $11.49, with 1,949,258 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 85.11% of the target price of $13.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.63 at $374.35, with 1,940,224 shares traded. This represents a 40.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $16.05, with 1,910,203 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/27/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) is -0.3 at $18.57, with 1,598,716 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is unchanged at $2.50, with 1,514,970 shares traded.EDU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/26/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $56.20, with 1,273,644 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6 at $859.80, with 1,107,961 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 115.72% of the target price of $743.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.23 at $307.18, with 1,068,176 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/26/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.06 per share, which represents a 182 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.