After Hours Most Active for Oct 2, 2020 : SBH, MRO, SAIL, SGMS, QQQ, OXY, CCIV, EQR, AAPL, SABR, AMTD, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.13 to 11,267.82. The total After hours volume is currently 60,842,440 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) is +0.17 at $9.22, with 9,576,687 shares traded. SBH's current last sale is 70.92% of the target price of $13.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.01 at $4.11, with 4,042,123 shares traded. MRO's current last sale is 63.23% of the target price of $6.5.



SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) is -0.0001 at $45.11, with 2,990,829 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAIL is in the "buy range".



Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) is +0.04 at $36.52, with 2,828,917 shares traded. SGMS's current last sale is 121.73% of the target price of $30.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.12 at $274.43, with 2,679,468 shares traded. This represents a 66.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +0.01 at $9.88, with 2,503,591 shares traded. OXY's current last sale is 61.75% of the target price of $16.



Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is unchanged at $9.74, with 2,500,001 shares traded.



Equity Residential (EQR) is unchanged at $55.09, with 2,178,255 shares traded. EQR's current last sale is 91.82% of the target price of $60.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.29 at $113.31, with 2,177,990 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is -0.015 at $6.90, with 1,749,901 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 76.67% of the target price of $9.



TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) is unchanged at $40.82, with 1,227,013 shares traded. AMTD's current last sale is 104.67% of the target price of $39.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.02 at $51.03, with 1,171,367 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.98% of the target price of $58.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.