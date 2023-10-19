After Hours Most Active for Oct 19, 2023 : FND, XOM, AAPL, VICR, AGNC, KVUE, APLD, VMW, QQQ, VGIT, COTY, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -37.67 to 14,745.46. The total After hours volume is currently 80,321,298 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) is unchanged at $84.29, with 5,092,238 shares traded. FND's current last sale is 84.29% of the target price of $100.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.14 at $112.88, with 2,602,775 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.35. XOM's current last sale is 86.17% of the target price of $131.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.25 at $175.21, with 2,475,379 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Vicor Corporation (VICR) is unchanged at $53.64, with 2,179,008 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VICR is 12.674571; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is +0.03 at $8.29, with 2,077,111 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AGNC is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $19.84, with 2,054,864 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.3 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is -0.0897 at $4.92, with 2,045,815 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLD is in the "buy range".



Vmware, Inc. (VMW) is unchanged at $150.31, with 2,032,936 shares traded. VMW's current last sale is 91.1% of the target price of $165.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.82 at $359.15, with 1,935,332 shares traded. This represents a 38.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT) is unchanged at $56.15, with 1,726,377 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $9.63, with 1,272,148 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. COTY's current last sale is 80.25% of the target price of $12.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $26.92, with 1,220,151 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. BAC's current last sale is 78.03% of the target price of $34.5.

