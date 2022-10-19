After Hours Most Active for Oct 19, 2022 : AR, MNTV, TQQQ, TSLA, ATUS, AUY, VZ, CMCSA, BK, QQQ, GOOGL, TTM

After-Hours
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.52 to 11,090.86. The total After hours volume is currently 95,573,530 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is -0.02 at $36.78, with 17,220,565 shares traded.AR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.93 per share, which represents a 19 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is unchanged at $7.54, with 6,116,619 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MNTV is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.1 at $19.44, with 5,820,412 shares traded. This represents a 19.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -9.08 at $212.96, with 5,107,720 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Stops Taking Model S, Model X Orders Outside North America — Report

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is unchanged at $5.55, with 5,032,203 shares traded. ATUS's current last sale is 46.25% of the target price of $12.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $4.31, with 4,919,458 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $36.57, with 3,924,518 shares traded.VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.28 per share, which represents a 141 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $30.39, with 3,228,202 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 67.53% of the target price of $45.

The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is unchanged at $39.02, with 2,754,976 shares traded. BK's current last sale is 84.83% of the target price of $46.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.44 at $270.05, with 2,161,467 shares traded. This represents a 6.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.09 at $99.72, with 2,160,624 shares traded.GOOGL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/25/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.25 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Tata Motors Ltd (TTM) is unchanged at $23.76, with 2,004,686 shares traded. TTM's current last sale is 77.9% of the target price of $30.5.

