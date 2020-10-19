After Hours Most Active for Oct 19, 2020 : HTZ, GE, SBRA, APTX, WFC, F, AAPL, QQQ, BAC, CMCSA, MRO, VIAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -16.11 to 11,661.73. The total After hours volume is currently 93,809,853 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is +0.08 at $2.25, with 6,984,611 shares traded. HTZ's current last sale is 112.5% of the target price of $2.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.03 at $7.32, with 5,511,618 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) is unchanged at $13.70, with 5,504,007 shares traded. SBRA's current last sale is 91.33% of the target price of $15.



Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) is +3.12 at $6.78, with 3,774,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APTX is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.04 at $22.58, with 2,956,528 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. WFC's current last sale is 79.23% of the target price of $28.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.02 at $7.61, with 2,833,607 shares traded. F's current last sale is 95.13% of the target price of $8.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.11 at $117.09, with 2,762,937 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.99 at $285.79, with 2,721,177 shares traded. This represents a 73.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.1 at $23.82, with 2,620,199 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. BAC's current last sale is 87.41% of the target price of $27.25.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.32 at $44.65, with 2,506,634 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.51. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.03 at $4.01, with 2,372,380 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.26. MRO's current last sale is 61.69% of the target price of $6.5.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.03 at $27.16, with 2,247,045 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.437135; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

