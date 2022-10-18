After Hours Most Active for Oct 18, 2022 : IGSB, TQQQ, VCLT, NFLX, RADI, AMZN, DM, ACI, BAC, UBER, BEKE, AUY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 117.52 to 11,265.26. The total After hours volume is currently 106,057,881 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is -0.0508 at $48.93, with 11,988,864 shares traded. This represents a .59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.63 at $20.41, with 5,901,381 shares traded. This represents a 25.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) is -0.1309 at $71.99, with 4,381,999 shares traded. This represents a 2.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is +33.64 at $274.50, with 4,248,035 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Elastic Continues to Dip Despite Excellent Q2 Results



Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) is unchanged at $8.40, with 4,064,838 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RADI is 7.096003; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +2.14 at $118.50, with 3,556,758 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) is unchanged at $2.52, with 3,218,943 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DM is in the "buy range".



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) is unchanged at $26.74, with 3,007,452 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. ACI's current last sale is 77.51% of the target price of $34.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $34.88, with 2,211,243 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $27.61, with 1,786,873 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $12.18, with 1,752,090 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $4.48, with 1,178,335 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".

