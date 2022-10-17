After Hours Most Active for Oct 17, 2022 : MLKN, CSCO, AAPL, QQQ, WLK, RTO, BAC, MSFT, ONTF, PYPL, PFE, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.71 to 11,074.24. The total After hours volume is currently 106,328,045 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) is unchanged at $17.86, with 7,319,534 shares traded. MLKN's current last sale is 55.81% of the target price of $32.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $41.30, with 4,537,930 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 79.42% of the target price of $52.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.09 at $142.50, with 3,486,893 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.61 at $269.96, with 3,365,583 shares traded. This represents a 6.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Westlake Corporation (WLK) is unchanged at $92.67, with 2,882,960 shares traded. WLK's current last sale is 82.74% of the target price of $112.



Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is unchanged at $28.40, with 2,767,266 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTO is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $33.65, with 2,527,103 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.3469 at $237.88, with 2,387,190 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



ON24, Inc. (ONTF) is unchanged at $8.75, with 2,327,307 shares traded. ONTF's current last sale is 54.69% of the target price of $16.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +0.01 at $84.67, with 2,172,995 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.04 at $43.69, with 1,847,604 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.01 at $7.28, with 1,840,959 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 78.7% of the target price of $9.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.