After Hours Most Active for Oct 15, 2021 : PCG, WISH, BABA, FCEL, AAPL, INFY, MSFT, QQQ, MRK, WMB, BGCP, DNA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.14 to 15,149.06. The total After hours volume is currently 58,534,333 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $11.20, with 11,278,862 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 82.96% of the target price of $13.5.



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.02 at $5.06, with 4,179,531 shares traded. WISH's current last sale is 63.25% of the target price of $8.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is unchanged at $168.00, with 3,565,115 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.38 at $7.77, with 2,823,434 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 97.11% of the target price of $8.001.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $144.82, with 2,674,920 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.02 at $23.36, with 1,401,953 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 104.92% of the target price of $22.265.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.02 at $304.23, with 1,376,841 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 91.64% of the target price of $332.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.11 at $369.05, with 1,197,408 shares traded. This represents a 38.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.06 at $78.27, with 1,165,398 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is -0.06 at $29.49, with 1,139,924 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) is +0.05 at $5.58, with 1,110,400 shares traded. BGCP's current last sale is 79.71% of the target price of $7.



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is -0.01 at $11.90, with 993,887 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DNA is in the "strong buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.