After Hours Most Active for Oct 15, 2020 : BMY, CMCSA, IGF, AAPL, MCHI, VICI, INTC, PINS, F, T, QQQ, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.22 to 11,893.35. The total After hours volume is currently 53,338,316 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $60.42, with 2,787,820 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $45.11, with 2,687,677 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.51. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is unchanged at $39.98, with 2,501,838 shares traded. This represents a 41.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.17 at $120.54, with 2,027,563 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is unchanged at $76.94, with 1,900,000 shares traded. This represents a 53.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $23.94, with 1,877,037 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 95.76% of the target price of $25.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $53.83, with 1,580,770 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/22/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.1 per share, which represents a 142 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.15 at $43.80, with 1,413,052 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 115.26% of the target price of $38.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.04 at $7.66, with 1,386,868 shares traded. F's current last sale is 95.75% of the target price of $8.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.04 at $27.41, with 1,375,012 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/22/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.77 per share, which represents a 94 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.4 at $289.70, with 1,368,033 shares traded. This represents a 75.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.01 at $58.15, with 1,355,709 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.13. VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/21/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.22 per share, which represents a 125 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.