After-Hours
ACWI

After Hours Most Active for Oct 15, 2020 : ACWI, AAPL, NIO, CMCSA, BMY, IGF, MCHI, VICI, QQQ, BAC, FSLY, F

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -23.95 to 11,828.22. The total After hours volume is currently 74,735,177 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is unchanged at $82.40, with 4,640,000 shares traded. This represents a 54.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.29 at $121.00, with 3,321,666 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $28.21, with 3,093,327 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 163.54% of the target price of $17.25.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $45.11, with 2,836,609 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.51. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $60.42, with 2,796,128 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is unchanged at $39.98, with 2,501,838 shares traded. This represents a 41.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is unchanged at $76.94, with 1,900,041 shares traded. This represents a 53.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $23.94, with 1,877,137 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 95.76% of the target price of $25.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.54 at $290.64, with 1,864,162 shares traded. This represents a 76.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.06 at $24.21, with 1,770,922 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. BAC's current last sale is 88.84% of the target price of $27.25.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is -0.1 at $89.60, with 1,696,712 shares traded. FSLY's current last sale is 102.4% of the target price of $87.5.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.02 at $7.64, with 1,535,695 shares traded. F's current last sale is 95.5% of the target price of $8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACWI AAPL NIO CMCSA BMY IGF MCHI VICI QQQ BAC FSLY

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular