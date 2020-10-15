After Hours Most Active for Oct 15, 2020 : ACWI, AAPL, NIO, CMCSA, BMY, IGF, MCHI, VICI, QQQ, BAC, FSLY, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -23.95 to 11,828.22. The total After hours volume is currently 74,735,177 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is unchanged at $82.40, with 4,640,000 shares traded. This represents a 54.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.29 at $121.00, with 3,321,666 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $28.21, with 3,093,327 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 163.54% of the target price of $17.25.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $45.11, with 2,836,609 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.51. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $60.42, with 2,796,128 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is unchanged at $39.98, with 2,501,838 shares traded. This represents a 41.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is unchanged at $76.94, with 1,900,041 shares traded. This represents a 53.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $23.94, with 1,877,137 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 95.76% of the target price of $25.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.54 at $290.64, with 1,864,162 shares traded. This represents a 76.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.06 at $24.21, with 1,770,922 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. BAC's current last sale is 88.84% of the target price of $27.25.



Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is -0.1 at $89.60, with 1,696,712 shares traded. FSLY's current last sale is 102.4% of the target price of $87.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.02 at $7.64, with 1,535,695 shares traded. F's current last sale is 95.5% of the target price of $8.

