After Hours Most Active for Oct 14, 2022 : SMRT, RTO, PING, QQQ, HBAN, AAPL, AMZN, LBRT, C, VZ, INTC, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.53 to 10,690.53. The total After hours volume is currently 79,336,725 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) is unchanged at $2.24, with 11,913,110 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SMRT is in the "buy range".

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is unchanged at $27.88, with 4,815,244 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is unchanged at $28.47, with 4,681,926 shares traded. PING's current last sale is 99.89% of the target price of $28.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is unchanged at $260.74, with 3,380,179 shares traded. This represents a 2.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $13.67, with 3,182,682 shares traded.HBAN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.38 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.14 at $138.52, with 3,047,565 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.04 at $106.94, with 2,690,536 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is unchanged at $14.15, with 2,534,725 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. LBRT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/19/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.63 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.11 at $43.34, with 2,253,180 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Makes Cross-Currency Sweeps Available in 14 European Countries

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.02 at $36.40, with 2,227,394 shares traded.VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.28 per share, which represents a 141 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $25.94, with 1,766,058 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 73.07% of the target price of $35.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.01 at $17.58, with 1,682,201 shares traded. This represents a 7.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.

