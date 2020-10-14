After Hours Most Active for Oct 14, 2020 : BBBY, ACWX, AAPL, BND, CMCSA, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -22.11 to 11,963.25. The total After hours volume is currently 54,483,536 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.015 at $23.96, with 5,579,487 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares MSCI ACWI ex US Index Fund (ACWX) is unchanged at $47.35, with 2,810,000 shares traded. This represents a 46.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.42 at $120.77, with 2,693,842 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is -0.0007 at $88.19, with 1,536,389 shares traded. This represents a 15.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $45.28, with 1,169,953 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.51. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.04 at $53.51, with 1,129,094 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.26% of the target price of $58.

