After Hours Most Active for Oct 13, 2023 : IGSB, DNB, TNGX, INTC, AAPL, SNAP, BMY, QQQ, VCLT, RBLX, KEY, JPM

October 13, 2023 — 04:29 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.38 to 14,985.74. The total After hours volume is currently 78,011,380 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is -0.0106 at $49.72, with 9,233,767 shares traded. This represents a 2.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is unchanged at $9.51, with 6,249,891 shares traded. DNB's current last sale is 60.38% of the target price of $15.75.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) is unchanged at $7.69, with 3,508,549 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TNGX is in the "strong buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0509 at $36.02, with 3,239,208 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 102.92% of the target price of $35.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2 at $178.65, with 2,711,470 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.07 at $8.61, with 2,350,022 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 86.1% of the target price of $10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.01 at $56.46, with 2,265,462 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 79.52% of the target price of $71.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.33 at $364.95, with 2,159,231 shares traded. This represents a 43.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) is +0.0115 at $70.93, with 1,973,456 shares traded. This represents a 3.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -0.03 at $30.48, with 1,322,267 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 82.38% of the target price of $37.

KeyCorp (KEY) is -0.02 at $10.44, with 1,130,492 shares traded.KEY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 55 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -0.15 at $147.85, with 1,108,873 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.89. Smarter Analyst Reports: EVgo’s PlugShare Platform Crosses 1M Downloads in 2021

