After Hours Most Active for Oct 13, 2022 : OPEN, PCG, HBAN, EGY, GOOG, KO, OWL, QQQ, JBGS, GOOGL, RTO, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -21.83 to 11,011.75. The total After hours volume is currently 66,612,526 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is unchanged at $2.71, with 6,187,799 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $14.31, with 6,141,087 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 86.73% of the target price of $16.5.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $13.89, with 3,415,388 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 94.17% of the target price of $14.75.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) is unchanged at $5.56, with 2,499,714 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EGY is in the "strong buy range".

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.11 at $99.60, with 1,859,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.04 at $55.83, with 1,834,951 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is unchanged at $8.56, with 1,741,945 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OWL is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.24 at $268.58, with 1,691,042 shares traded. This represents a 2.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is unchanged at $18.35, with 1,442,383 shares traded. JBGS's current last sale is 71.96% of the target price of $25.5.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $99.06, with 1,364,881 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is unchanged at $27.58, with 1,335,132 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.02 at $19.29, with 1,333,783 shares traded. This represents a 8.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.

