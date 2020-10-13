After Hours Most Active for Oct 13, 2020 : QQQ, GE, AAPL, VVV, SCHW, FCX, NLY, FIT, MSFT, ACWI, SGMS, VG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.32 to 12,085.49. The total After hours volume is currently 91,046,510 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.25 at $294.77, with 8,881,480 shares traded. This represents a 78.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Electric Company (GE) is unchanged at $6.72, with 5,162,626 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.19 at $121.29, with 4,582,704 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Valvoline Inc. (VVV) is +0.02 at $19.25, with 3,211,712 shares traded. VVV's current last sale is 81.91% of the target price of $23.5.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is unchanged at $37.61, with 2,891,376 shares traded.SCHW is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/20/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.49 per share, which represents a 74 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is unchanged at $16.82, with 2,190,588 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.23. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is unchanged at $7.35, with 2,027,343 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NLY is in the "buy range".



Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) is unchanged at $6.94, with 1,750,244 shares traded. FIT's current last sale is 94.42% of the target price of $7.35.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $222.86, with 1,680,942 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is unchanged at $83.23, with 1,557,900 shares traded. This represents a 56.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) is unchanged at $34.25, with 1,270,530 shares traded. SGMS's current last sale is 114.15% of the target price of $30.



Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is unchanged at $10.59, with 1,000,898 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VG is in the "buy range".

