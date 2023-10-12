After Hours Most Active for Oct 12, 2023 : RIG, AAPL, WU, HBAN, SQQQ, TLT, BAC, BP, MRTX, TQQQ, SNAP, HPE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.44 to 15,185.54. The total After hours volume is currently 72,489,241 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is unchanged at $7.57, with 6,730,723 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 97.68% of the target price of $7.75.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.39 at $181.10, with 3,311,588 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Western Union Company (The) (WU) is unchanged at $13.09, with 2,906,842 shares traded. WU's current last sale is 100.69% of the target price of $13.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is +0.01 at $10.04, with 2,883,420 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 81.96% of the target price of $12.25.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $18.57, with 2,620,322 shares traded. This represents a 13.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.23 at $86.30, with 2,164,226 shares traded. This represents a 2.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $26.90, with 1,963,751 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/17/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.8 per share, which represents a 81 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



BP p.l.c. (BP) is unchanged at $39.29, with 1,961,056 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 94.67% of the target price of $41.5.



Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is -0.06 at $56.14, with 1,866,267 shares traded. MRTX's current last sale is 93.57% of the target price of $60.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.05 at $38.93, with 1,835,542 shares traded. This represents a 141.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $9.11, with 1,805,882 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 91.1% of the target price of $10.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $16.95, with 1,574,948 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 94.17% of the target price of $18.

