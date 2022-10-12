After Hours Most Active for Oct 12, 2022 : RTO, TLT, PTVE, C, QQQ, SHY, CG, AAPL, JPM, NKE, PPL, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.68 to 10,782.94. The total After hours volume is currently 68,482,688 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is unchanged at $26.95, with 4,807,765 shares traded.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.04 at $100.31, with 4,536,463 shares traded. This represents a 1.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) is unchanged at $8.94, with 2,658,165 shares traded. PTVE's current last sale is 63.86% of the target price of $14.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.04 at $40.88, with 1,843,304 shares traded.C is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/14/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.55 per share, which represents a 249 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.35 at $263.01, with 1,754,956 shares traded. This represents a .76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is unchanged at $81.12, with 1,712,269 shares traded. This represents a .2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is +0.005 at $25.78, with 1,578,593 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CG is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $138.45, with 1,424,456 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +0.1 at $103.71, with 956,040 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.98. JPM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/14/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.98 per share, which represents a 374 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is unchanged at $88.51, with 944,056 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



PPL Corporation (PPL) is unchanged at $23.98, with 941,421 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $29.90, with 919,657 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 85 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.